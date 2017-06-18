Bentonville man charged in threat

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was arrested last week in connection with threatening a neighbor.

David Guillermo Jr., 21, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief.

Officers went to 54 Cheryl Circle at 10:48 p.m. Monday for an armed-person call, according to a Bentonville police news release.

A neighbor told police that he saw multiple people spray-painting graffiti on a garage door and home. The neighbor yelled at them to stop and was approached by a man wearing a bandana over his face, according to the release.

The man aimed a chrome handgun at the neighbor and said, "I will shoot you if you don't go back inside," the release said. The neighbor then called police, according to the release.

The man left before police arrived, but officers were able to identify Guillermo as the suspect, according to the release.

Police searched an apartment where Guillermo was arrested and found a 9mm handgun, according to the release.

