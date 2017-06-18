Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 18, 2017, 6:18 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Bentonville man charged in threat

By NWA Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:11 a.m.

david-k-guillermo-jr

David K. Guillermo Jr.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was arrested last week in connection with threatening a neighbor.

David Guillermo Jr., 21, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief.

Officers went to 54 Cheryl Circle at 10:48 p.m. Monday for an armed-person call, according to a Bentonville police news release.

A neighbor told police that he saw multiple people spray-painting graffiti on a garage door and home. The neighbor yelled at them to stop and was approached by a man wearing a bandana over his face, according to the release.

The man aimed a chrome handgun at the neighbor and said, "I will shoot you if you don't go back inside," the release said. The neighbor then called police, according to the release.

The man left before police arrived, but officers were able to identify Guillermo as the suspect, according to the release.

Police searched an apartment where Guillermo was arrested and found a 9mm handgun, according to the release.

Metro on 06/18/2017

Print Headline: Bentonville man charged in threat

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Bentonville man charged in threat

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online