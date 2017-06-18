Blaney’s success has Ford riding high at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ryan Blaney’s victory meant a lot to Brad Keselowski.

It was Keselowski who gave Blaney a big opportunity back in 2012, when Blaney had a chance to drive with Keselowski’s team in the Truck Series. Five years later, Blaney, 23, won for the first time in NASCAR’s Cup Series when he prevailed last weekend at Pocono. It was a victory that gave Ford a lot to feel good about before this weekend’s always-anticipated race at Michigan — and Keselowski, another Ford driver, clearly enjoyed Blaney’s success.

“I think there’s a lot of moments you have in life that you really don’t prepare for and when it happens it’s just pretty dang awesome,” Keselowski said. “That was a pretty dang awesome moment for me, to see him win and to see one of his dreams come true.”

Keselowski’s own career floundered before he got the chance a decade ago to drive for Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Nationwide Series. He said the support he received from Earnhardt means a lot to him.

There are some similarities between their relationship and the way Keselowski has helped Blaney.

“I wouldn’t be where I am at in my career without the help of people that have given me the opportunities, and I’m thankful for them, but I can never really repay them for that. And so what I can do is pay it forward to others and give that same opportunity,” Keselowski said. “Seeing someone like Ryan win is almost like the best thank you I can give to Dale Jr. or to Roger [Penske] or to my dad and family that gave me opportunities.”

The events at Michigan International Speedway about 70 miles from Detroit are always important to Ford and Chevrolet, and those manufacturers split the two Cup races at the track last year. With Keselowski and Kevin Harvick both in the top five in driver points, and Blaney coming off his victory last week, there are plenty of encouraging signs for Ford.

Blaney’s victory came for the Wood Brothers, a storied team with long ties to Ford.

“That’s probably the single most important thing to our family — the relationship that we have with Ford Motor Company,” said Wood Brothers Racing owner Eddie Wood. “It started with our dad and uncles in 1950 and we’ve never raced anything but Ford Motor Company products.”

XFINITY

Hamlin wins by nose

Denny Hamlin inched ahead of William Byron on the final turn and nosed out the rookie at the finish line, winning Saturday in the closest NASCAR Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway since the advent of electronic scoring in the series.

It was Hamlin’s 16th career Xfinity victory and first in three starts this year, but Byron, 19, made him earn it. Byron led after a restart with two laps remaining, but Hamlin pressured him the rest of the way, and the Cup Series veteran eventually prevailed by 0.012 seconds in his No. 20 Toyota.

Elliott Sadler finished third behind Hamlin and Byron and took over the series lead from Justin Allgaier.

Pole winner Kyle Busch went spinning just seconds into the race after contact with Brad Keselowski.

TRUCKS

Nemechek wins

MADISON, Ill. — John Hunter Nemechek took the lead with four laps remaining and pulled away to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Nemechek grabbed the top spot from Matt Crafton in Turns 1 and 2 on the 156th lap and held off pole-sitter Chase Briscoe.

Nemechek, 20, raced to his first victory of the season and fourth in the series, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for his father, former NASCAR driver Joe Nemechek.

Johnny Sauter was third, followed by Matt Crafton and defending race champion Christopher Bell.

Nemechek won the first of the three stages, but a slow pitstop dropped him to fifth as he gave up the lead to Briscoe. Briscoe won the second stage, holding off Crafton, Nemechek, Grant Enfinger and Bell.

There was only one caution period in the race, on Lap 148 when Josh Reaume stopped on pit lane after running out of fuel.