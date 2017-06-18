The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 111 E. Markham St., residence, Ben Holyfield, 4:46 a.m. June 4, property valued at $6,501.

72202

• 1200 Brookwood Dr., residence, Paul Jackson, 2:42 p.m. June 5, cash totaling $596.

• 2214 Wolfe St., residence, Richie White, 8:14 p.m. June 8, property value unknown.

72204

• 6012 Timberside Rd., residence, Quincy Grant, 3:30 a.m. June 4, property valued at $1,005.

• 6221 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Lon Trimble, 4:05 a.m. June 5, property value unknown.

• 3219 Ludwig St., residence, Frank Mckenzie, 6 a.m. June 5, property value unknown.

• 1816 S. Martin St., residence, May Perkins, 11:25 a.m. June 5, property value unknown.

• 1311 Jefferson St., residence, Joyce Sanders, 3:27 p.m. June 5, property valued at $1,363.

• 5108 W. 10th St., residence, Bob Nelson, 3:47 p.m. June 5, property valued at $201.

• 3408 S. University Ave., business, Rozy Surani, 10 p.m. June 6, cash totaling $100, property valued at $101.

• 17 Lakeside Dr., residence, Ida Fogle, 10:30 a.m. June 7, cash totaling $1,220, property valued at $11,150.

• 3612 Foster St., residence, Katherine Ward, 10 a.m. June 8, property valued at $3,236.

• 21 Berkshire Dr., residence, Dawanna Clark, 10:22 p.m. June 10, property value unknown.

72205

• 300 N. Summit St., residence, Emilee Hughes, 6:30 a.m. June 6, property valued at $2,300.

• 1724 Glenda Dr., residence, Pamela Woods, 7:18 p.m. June 7, property valued at $300.

• 6700 H St., business, Otharene Jones, 12:10 a.m. June 8, property value unknown.

• 419 Deerbrook Rd., residence, Robert Berardi, 2:30 p.m. June 9, property valued at $551.

72206

• 1400 W. 18th St., residence, Earl Townsend, 6:30 p.m. June 2, property valued at $1,550.

• 2204 S. Pulaski St., residence, James Young, 8 a.m. June 5, property valued at $1,950.

• 3101 S. Gaines St., residence, Maragret Isum, 11 a.m. June 6, property valued at $141.

• 4616 Springer Blvd., business, Mohamad Nathani, 9 p.m. June 6, cash total unknown, property valued at $1,002.

72209

• 9700 Interstate 30, business, Louis Stroman, 3:42 a.m. June 4, property valued at $600.

• 9800 Interstate 30, business, Charlotte Melton, 7:51 a.m. June 4, property value unknown.

• 9101 Auxor Rd., residence, Larhonda Smith, 10:06 p.m. June 4, property value unknown.

• 7201 Shetland Dr., residence, Jackie Lewis, 4 a.m. June 5, property valued at $1,357.

• 7515 Geyer Springs Rd., business, Michael Robinson, 4:28 a.m. June 5, cash totaling $400, property value unknown.

• 7601 N. Chicot Rd., residence, Nyisha Bogan, 3:40 p.m. June 5, property value unknown.

• 8221 Spanish Rd., residence, Khelli Gaines, 8:32 p.m. June 5, property valued at $350.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Regina Edmonson, 1:28 a.m. June 7, property value unknown.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Regina Edmondson, 2 p.m. June 8, property value unknown.

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Latesha Burch, 3 p.m. June 8, property valued at $425.

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Edward Greaser, 10:40 p.m. June 8, property valued at $136.

• 9700 Collie Dr., residence, Wykisha Harris, 8:30 a.m. June 9, property valued at $500.

• 5922 S. University Ave., business, William Murry, 11:10 p.m. June 10, property valued at $5,001.

72211

• 11401 Mesa Dr., residence, Phillip Blackman, 6 a.m. June 5, cash totaling $600, property valued at $2,535.

• 800 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Mary Turnage, 11:20 a.m. June 5, property valued at $260.

• 106 Wellington Colony Court, residence, Kevin Powell, 10:30 p.m. June 5, cash totaling $185, property valued at $704.

• 6 Pickering Dr., residence, Michael Gatewood, 2 p.m. June 8, property valued at $2,070.

• 11301 Financial Centre, residence, Brenda Wade, 8:55 p.m. June 9, property valued at $250.

72212

• 69 El Dorado Dr., residence, Matthew Humphries, 7:15 a.m. June 10, property valued at $801.

72223

• 116 Chelle Lane, residence, Marcia Catlett, 5 p.m. May 25, property valued at $30,950.

• 11810 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Melvin Johnson, 8 p.m. June 3, cash totaling $500, property valued at $8,500.

72227

• 1119 Southedge Dr., residence, Christi Kitler, 1 a.m. June 8, property valued at $1,030.

• 1801 Reservoir Rd., residence, Kally Smith, noon June 9, property valued at $501.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2600 John Ashley Dr., Bldg. G Apt. 205, residence, Kandic Cunningham, 11 a.m. June 7, property valued at $4,800.

• 2700 E. Lincoln Ave., Apt. 1, residence, Brian Todd, 6:03 p.m. June 8, property valued at $400.

• 3021 E. Broadway St., residence, Jacob Pretty, 7 a.m. June 9, property valued at $800.

72117

• 2800 Eanes Rd., business, unknown, 10 p.m. June 4, property valued at $400.

• 5231 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 4:30 p.m. June 6, property value unknown.

72118

• 1720 Arrowhead Rd., residence, Andrew Cooney, 3:30 p.m. June 7, property valued at $400.

Metro on 06/18/2017