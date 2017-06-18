INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 111 E. Markham St., residence, Ben Holyfield, 4:46 a.m. June 4, property valued at $6,501.
72202
• 1200 Brookwood Dr., residence, Paul Jackson, 2:42 p.m. June 5, cash totaling $596.
• 2214 Wolfe St., residence, Richie White, 8:14 p.m. June 8, property value unknown.
72204
• 6012 Timberside Rd., residence, Quincy Grant, 3:30 a.m. June 4, property valued at $1,005.
• 6221 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Lon Trimble, 4:05 a.m. June 5, property value unknown.
• 3219 Ludwig St., residence, Frank Mckenzie, 6 a.m. June 5, property value unknown.
• 1816 S. Martin St., residence, May Perkins, 11:25 a.m. June 5, property value unknown.
• 1311 Jefferson St., residence, Joyce Sanders, 3:27 p.m. June 5, property valued at $1,363.
• 5108 W. 10th St., residence, Bob Nelson, 3:47 p.m. June 5, property valued at $201.
• 3408 S. University Ave., business, Rozy Surani, 10 p.m. June 6, cash totaling $100, property valued at $101.
• 17 Lakeside Dr., residence, Ida Fogle, 10:30 a.m. June 7, cash totaling $1,220, property valued at $11,150.
• 3612 Foster St., residence, Katherine Ward, 10 a.m. June 8, property valued at $3,236.
• 21 Berkshire Dr., residence, Dawanna Clark, 10:22 p.m. June 10, property value unknown.
72205
• 300 N. Summit St., residence, Emilee Hughes, 6:30 a.m. June 6, property valued at $2,300.
• 1724 Glenda Dr., residence, Pamela Woods, 7:18 p.m. June 7, property valued at $300.
• 6700 H St., business, Otharene Jones, 12:10 a.m. June 8, property value unknown.
• 419 Deerbrook Rd., residence, Robert Berardi, 2:30 p.m. June 9, property valued at $551.
72206
• 1400 W. 18th St., residence, Earl Townsend, 6:30 p.m. June 2, property valued at $1,550.
• 2204 S. Pulaski St., residence, James Young, 8 a.m. June 5, property valued at $1,950.
• 3101 S. Gaines St., residence, Maragret Isum, 11 a.m. June 6, property valued at $141.
• 4616 Springer Blvd., business, Mohamad Nathani, 9 p.m. June 6, cash total unknown, property valued at $1,002.
72209
• 9700 Interstate 30, business, Louis Stroman, 3:42 a.m. June 4, property valued at $600.
• 9800 Interstate 30, business, Charlotte Melton, 7:51 a.m. June 4, property value unknown.
• 9101 Auxor Rd., residence, Larhonda Smith, 10:06 p.m. June 4, property value unknown.
• 7201 Shetland Dr., residence, Jackie Lewis, 4 a.m. June 5, property valued at $1,357.
• 7515 Geyer Springs Rd., business, Michael Robinson, 4:28 a.m. June 5, cash totaling $400, property value unknown.
• 7601 N. Chicot Rd., residence, Nyisha Bogan, 3:40 p.m. June 5, property value unknown.
• 8221 Spanish Rd., residence, Khelli Gaines, 8:32 p.m. June 5, property valued at $350.
• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Regina Edmonson, 1:28 a.m. June 7, property value unknown.
• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Regina Edmondson, 2 p.m. June 8, property value unknown.
• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Latesha Burch, 3 p.m. June 8, property valued at $425.
• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Edward Greaser, 10:40 p.m. June 8, property valued at $136.
• 9700 Collie Dr., residence, Wykisha Harris, 8:30 a.m. June 9, property valued at $500.
• 5922 S. University Ave., business, William Murry, 11:10 p.m. June 10, property valued at $5,001.
72211
• 11401 Mesa Dr., residence, Phillip Blackman, 6 a.m. June 5, cash totaling $600, property valued at $2,535.
• 800 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Mary Turnage, 11:20 a.m. June 5, property valued at $260.
• 106 Wellington Colony Court, residence, Kevin Powell, 10:30 p.m. June 5, cash totaling $185, property valued at $704.
• 6 Pickering Dr., residence, Michael Gatewood, 2 p.m. June 8, property valued at $2,070.
• 11301 Financial Centre, residence, Brenda Wade, 8:55 p.m. June 9, property valued at $250.
72212
• 69 El Dorado Dr., residence, Matthew Humphries, 7:15 a.m. June 10, property valued at $801.
72223
• 116 Chelle Lane, residence, Marcia Catlett, 5 p.m. May 25, property valued at $30,950.
• 11810 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Melvin Johnson, 8 p.m. June 3, cash totaling $500, property valued at $8,500.
72227
• 1119 Southedge Dr., residence, Christi Kitler, 1 a.m. June 8, property valued at $1,030.
• 1801 Reservoir Rd., residence, Kally Smith, noon June 9, property valued at $501.
North Little Rock
72114
• 2600 John Ashley Dr., Bldg. G Apt. 205, residence, Kandic Cunningham, 11 a.m. June 7, property valued at $4,800.
• 2700 E. Lincoln Ave., Apt. 1, residence, Brian Todd, 6:03 p.m. June 8, property valued at $400.
• 3021 E. Broadway St., residence, Jacob Pretty, 7 a.m. June 9, property valued at $800.
72117
• 2800 Eanes Rd., business, unknown, 10 p.m. June 4, property valued at $400.
• 5231 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 4:30 p.m. June 6, property value unknown.
72118
• 1720 Arrowhead Rd., residence, Andrew Cooney, 3:30 p.m. June 7, property valued at $400.
