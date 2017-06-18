Coming attractions

More than 1,100 pieces were submitted to the Arkansas Arts Center's 59th Annual Delta Exhibition. Art center members were invited to a preview of the 73 accepted works June 8.

At a sold-out lecture with juror Betsy Bradley before the reception, art center Director Todd Herman noted that the exhibit is one of the most beloved the art center hosts. The annual show features works by artists from Arkansas and its bordering states.

Reception guests were able to meet and mingle with the artists and enjoy Southern fried catfish, hush puppies, slaw and miniature pies.

The exhibition, which is open through Aug. 27, is sponsored in part by Isabel and John Ed Anthony, Lisenne Rockefeller, Ginanne Graves Long and Dianne and Bobby Tucker.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 06/18/2017