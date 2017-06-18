Garcia leads pounding of Travelers

CARDINALS 18, TRAVELERS 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Anthony Garcia homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three, as Springfield beat the Arkansas Travelers 18-1 on Saturday.

Springfield scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when it scored six runs, including a two-run single by Bruce Caldwell.

Springfield right-hander Dakota Hudson (5-3) picked up the victory after allowing 1 run on 6 hits over 7 innings. Opposing starter Justin DeFratus (2-2) took the loss after a rough outing in which he allowed 6 runs and 6 hits over 5 innings.

Springfield hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

For the Travelers, Tyler Marlette doubled and singled twice.

NATURALS 4, DRILLERS 1

TULSA -- Samir Duenez hit a 2-run home run and had 2 hits, and Emilio Ogando allowed 6 hits over 7 innings as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Tulsa Drillers.

With the victory, the Naturals swept the five-game series and claimed the first-half title in the North Division.

Ogando (4-4) allowed 1 run while striking out 4 and walking 1 to get the victory.

Northwest Arkansas broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning when Humberto Arteaga hit an RBI triple then scored on a sacrifice fly by Donald Dewees.

Tulsa answered in the bottom of the inning when Quincy Latimore scored on a ground out to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Naturals added to their lead in the seventh when Duenez hit a two-run home run.

Shea Spitzbarth (0-2) went 1 inning, allowing 2 runs and 2 hits. He also struck out one and walked one. Andrew Edwards pitched two scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

The Naturals improved to 11-5 against Tulsa this season.

