TEXAS LEAGUE
Garcia leads pounding of Travelers
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:36 a.m.
Today's game
NATURALS AT TRAVELERS
WHEN 2:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Northwest Arkansas
WEBSITES travs.com, nwanaturals.com
PITCHERS Naturals: RHP Corey Ray (4-4, 4.39 ERA); Travelers: RHP Dylan Unsworth (5-6, 4.10 ERA).
TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved ($6 kids), $7 general admission ($5 kids). Gates open one hour before start of game.
PROMOTIONS The first 1,000 fans get a free baseball and can play catch with a parent on the field before the game. Bring a church bulletin to admit a family (2 adults, up to 4 children 14 and under) for $10. $3 admission discount with military identification.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRAVELERS
TODAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.
NATURALS
TODAY at Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
TUESDAY at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
CARDINALS 18, TRAVELERS 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Anthony Garcia homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three, as Springfield beat the Arkansas Travelers 18-1 on Saturday.
Springfield scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when it scored six runs, including a two-run single by Bruce Caldwell.
Springfield right-hander Dakota Hudson (5-3) picked up the victory after allowing 1 run on 6 hits over 7 innings. Opposing starter Justin DeFratus (2-2) took the loss after a rough outing in which he allowed 6 runs and 6 hits over 5 innings.
Springfield hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.
For the Travelers, Tyler Marlette doubled and singled twice.
NATURALS 4, DRILLERS 1
TULSA -- Samir Duenez hit a 2-run home run and had 2 hits, and Emilio Ogando allowed 6 hits over 7 innings as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Tulsa Drillers.
With the victory, the Naturals swept the five-game series and claimed the first-half title in the North Division.
Ogando (4-4) allowed 1 run while striking out 4 and walking 1 to get the victory.
Northwest Arkansas broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning when Humberto Arteaga hit an RBI triple then scored on a sacrifice fly by Donald Dewees.
Tulsa answered in the bottom of the inning when Quincy Latimore scored on a ground out to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Naturals added to their lead in the seventh when Duenez hit a two-run home run.
Shea Spitzbarth (0-2) went 1 inning, allowing 2 runs and 2 hits. He also struck out one and walked one. Andrew Edwards pitched two scoreless innings for his first save of the season.
The Naturals improved to 11-5 against Tulsa this season.
Sports on 06/18/2017
Print Headline: Garcia leads pounding of Travelers
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Garcia leads pounding of Travelers
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.