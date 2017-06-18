Home / Latest News /
Girl dies after being electrocuted while playing in lagoon
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:16 p.m.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Authorities say a young New Jersey girl playing with friends in a lagoon has died after being electrocuted when she touched a rail on a metal boat lift that had become energized.
Toms River police say the 11-year-old Newark girl and two friends were using an inflatable raft and swimming in the lagoon behind a township home Saturday night.
Authorities say two of the girls apparently touched the rail of the boat lift, and an electric current energized the equipment.
One girl was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. The two other children were not injured.
Authorities say the girls were wearing lifejackets and in the presence of adults when the accident occurred.
The death remains under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Girl dies after being electrocuted while playing in lagoon
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.