Sunday, June 18, 2017, 8 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Hogs to host major defensive target

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 7:44 p.m.

assistant-john-scott-jr-coaches-during-arkansas-football-practice-on-saturday-april-8-2017-at-donald-w-reynolds-razorback-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Assistant John Scott Jr., coaches during Arkansas' football practice on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas will host one of their top defensive targets for an unofficial visit on Monday.

Highly recruited defensive end Nick Fulwider and his mother will visit the Razorbacks tomorrow.

Fulwider, 6-7, 245 pounds, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek, has more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others. He has a 3.4 grade-point average and is looking to study engineering.

Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is his lead recruiter.

