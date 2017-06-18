Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 18, 2017, 6:25 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

JC DL Emmit Gooden commits to Razorbacks, beat out Bama and others

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 6:08 p.m.

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Bret Bielema and John Scott Jr. talk during Arkansas' spring practice Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Highly recruited junior college defensive lineman Emmit Gooden has committed to Arkansas. He made an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Gooden, 6-4, 320 pounds, of Independence Community College in Kansas picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Missouri, Georgia, Louisville and others. Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. recruited him.

