JC DL Emmit Gooden commits to Razorbacks, beat out Bama and others
This article was published today at 6:08 p.m.
Highly recruited junior college defensive lineman Emmit Gooden has committed to Arkansas. He made an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.
Gooden, 6-4, 320 pounds, of Independence Community College in Kansas picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Missouri, Georgia, Louisville and others. Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. recruited him.
