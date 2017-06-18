LR tailor makes a splash in Dubai with men's line

Bespoke: A word not bandied around these parts much.

That is probably due to, according to its online description, it being a British adjective whose definition is "made to order," as in "a bespoke suit" and "creating made-to-order goods," as in a "bespoke tailor."

Barakat Bespoke, an establishment in Little Rock's River Market District, is in the business of changing local familiarity with the word -- not with a big advertising bang, but with word of mouth as it provides men's custom clothing made of Italian and British cottons, linens, silks and wools by suit makers in Jordan.

Bespoke clothing has the advantage of individuality, fit and quality, and therefore will last, says store owner and tailor Jenanne Filat.

"We tend to focus so much more on women's stuff, and the attention always goes to the women," she says. "And the men always get left out.

"We see this more so actually with weddings. The bride will spend thousands of dollars on a wedding dress, and then the groom is in a rental, which is absolutely ridiculous."

Those who came before her would agree. Filat is from a family of cloth merchants and tailors whose craft dates to 1893. "My father is a suit maker, so I grew up around it," she says. "I was around him, and I got to see how everything was made. So it's kind of part of my life."

Barakat Bespoke serves all demographics of clients throughout the country, Recently, Filat made a few people outside the country take notice when the Barakat Bespoke Resort 2018 line made its appearance at Arab Fashion Week.

"We were talking to somebody that is involved" with the week, Filat says. "We had gotten an email from them -- they showed a little bit of interest in the product, because Dubai right now is trying to become a hub for fashion. They want to show that the Middle East is able to produce higher-end fashion, just like Europe is. Because we produce a majority of our stuff in Jordan, it is produced in the Middle East."

Filat went through three application phases to get the OK for her show, an "amazing experience" that took place on opening night May 16. Fifteen models showed more than 20 looks in bare feet and wearing gold lipstick for effect. "We did shorts, we did some T-shirts, we did slacks, we did suits," Filat says. "We drew inspiration from the Middle East, actually; the colors from the Mediterranean ... the sands, the palm trees, just the blues -- everything. It was a very bright and colorful collection," fashioned in linens, cottons and a cotton-cashmere blend.

For the discriminating client's essential wardrobe, gray, in dark and medium shades, is usually the go-to color. "For interviews, it's great," Filat points out. A good navy suit is another essential. "And guys will lean more toward blues than any other color." Because of its harshness, black isn't recommended unless the suit is a tuxedo or suit for an evening event.

"We're trying to get everyone to step outside of the box here, because [Little Rock] is more of a conservative city. We're trying to incorporate more patterns and brighter colors, and we've had a great response to that."

The wait for a custom suit by Barakat Bespoke is six to eight weeks. The shop does, however, carry ready-to-wear clothing, also produced in Jordan, that can be tailored for the customer.

Filat, whose favorite sartorial celebrities include Johnny Depp and George Clooney, and who is inspired by menswear designer Tom Ford, says she'd like to see men stop wearing suits that are cut wrong for them, or are the wrong size.

"Most men need to go down a size or two in their suits. That's one of my pet peeves when I see that on the street. Or someone with their pants way too long. It looks very sloppy.'' Taking in a suit can make a man look 10-15 pounds thinner, she says.

A lot of people think bespoke clothing is going to be super expensive, but "we try to be very, very competitive with our pricing for what you get ... and it's still amazing quality." A two-piece Bespoke suit averages $1,095; price points are lower for certain items, including off-the-rack garments. Merchandise is offered at different levels, the highest of which is the $10,000-plus Ultimate Bespoke.

It's all about building a wardrobe, Filat says. "If you can put in a little extra money ... you will have the formal suit in the closet when an event comes up. You will have the tux when you have to go to a charity event. You will have everything you need hanging in that closet. And it'll look good and it'll be tailored nicely to your body."

Barakat Bespoke is at 417 President Clinton Ave. and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Mondays are by appointment only. Call (501) 244-9670.

BEAUTY SHOWCASE

To celebrate "SoMa Community Beauty and Wellness Day" -- "SoMa" referring to Little Rock's South Main area -- an open house will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at the historic Rozelle-Murphy House, 1301 Scott St.

The free event will feature demonstrations by professionals whose offices and salons are located at the home. Guests will be introduced to EZ CoolShape (a fat-reduction procedure); The Real Beauty Mavens, featuring The Lash Queen (eyelash extensions) and Angel Face Beauty (makeup artistry); Estes Esthetics (facial care); and Beyond Touch (massage therapy). A certified life coach, reiki master, meditation guide and yoga instructor will also be available. For more information, contact Liz at (501) 413-3834.

