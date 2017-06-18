Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 18, 2017, 3:24 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man shot at Little Rock apartment complex, police say

By Scott Carroll

This article was published today at 2:02 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


One person was shot at a Little Rock apartment complex Sunday afternoon, police reported.

Officers were called at 12:35 p.m. to Auxora Arms Apartments at 9101 Auxor Road. They found shell casings on the ground and later learned that a man had arrived at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock with a gunshot wound in his hand, according to police spokesman officer Steve Moore.

Moore said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Further details were not immediately available.

"We're not getting much information from anybody out there," Moore said.

An investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man shot at Little Rock apartment complex, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online