Man shot at Little Rock apartment complex, police say

One person was shot at a Little Rock apartment complex Sunday afternoon, police reported.

Officers were called at 12:35 p.m. to Auxora Arms Apartments at 9101 Auxor Road. They found shell casings on the ground and later learned that a man had arrived at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock with a gunshot wound in his hand, according to police spokesman officer Steve Moore.

Moore said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Further details were not immediately available.

"We're not getting much information from anybody out there," Moore said.

An investigation is ongoing.