O-line-and D-line Trench Hog camp updates

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema will conduct the Razorbacks first offensive and defensive line Trench Hogs camp today with the help of four former Hogs and current NFL linemen.

Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson, Tennessee Titans guard Sebastian Tretola, New York Giants defensive lineman Robert Thomas and New England defensive lineman Trey Flowers will help out with the camp. Check in is from 10-11 a.m. and the camp starts shortly after 11 and will end around 4.

Updates will be posted.

Some of the prospects expected to attend are:

2018 OL Noah Gatlin, 6-7, 300 Jonesboro

2018 OL Jax Gassaway, 6-7, 275 Star City

2018 OL Alex Solak, 6-2, 300 Menasha, Wis.

2019 OL A.J. Ben, 6-1, 305 Sylvan Hills

2018 OL Katrell Green, 6-6, 320 Searcy

2019 OL Drew Vest, 6-6, 290 Searcy