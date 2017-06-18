She accused him of stealing, and he stole her heart

Dolores Sattley accused Jerry Barnes of stealing cakes in her father's grocery store. He resented that, believing he did nothing wrong. Then it dawned on him that he was a little sweet on her.

"We didn't get along, necessarily," she says. Her father didn't worry about Jerry making a play for his daughter because "we were always so busy fighting."

Dolores didn't like Jerry when they met in fourth grade in Kansas City, Mo., in 1946. Her friend had a crush on him and the two of them sneaked away during recess to gaze at him playing baseball.

He was bashful and didn't care much for the extra attention. His family had moved to Kansas City from Birdtown in Conway County just after the start of World War II and he was still adjusting to his larger school surroundings.

"He told her to get lost, basically," she says. "Of course, you know how girlfriends are -- if he was going to be mean to her, well, I didn't like him either."

Her impression of him stuck through the years, to when he started working in the meat department in her father's grocery store, the Sattley Superette.

The newest source of her rancor was the Hostess snack cakes he and a couple of other boys were eating in the store.

"We more or less had the authority to do that from her dad," he says. "He would say, 'You can come in here and eat your lunch on me.' We would eat sandwiches through the butcher counter -- whatever sandwich meat we wanted to eat -- and of course we would add a little cupcake to that. She didn't think that was legal so she logged it."

Dolores had the last say.

"My dad allowed me, at the register, to pay them their salary and I would deduct whatever I would see them eat," she says.

They hung around with the same group of friends, though, all of them having moved together from elementary to bigger junior and senior high schools. The gang swam together, went to school dances and spent time at a local hangout. Dolores' hard feelings toward Jerry gradually began to soften. They went a few times to see drive-in movies on their own.

"He had a car," she says. "That always makes them look better, you know, because not too many kids had cars back in those days."

They were dating steadily by the last semester of their senior year. After graduation in 1954, Dolores got a job as a stenographer, and Jerry went to work for a luggage factory. Jerry decided that wasn't what he wanted to do for the rest of his life and joined the Air Force.

He left for boot camp in San Antonio in April 1955. "Of course, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and between telephone calls and letters, getting married was just one of those things we began to talk about," Dolores says.

They decided to wed during the 10-day furlough Jerry would get between boot camp and the start of training in Wichita Falls, Texas. They tied the knot on July 15, 1955, in a little Baptist church in Kansas City.

Dolores intended to keep working in Kansas City while Jerry completed his training in Texas, but as time wore on their plans changed.

"He wanted me to come on down with him. My family wasn't really thrilled. They thought I should stay home and make a little money," she says. Dolores and Jerry moved to Omaha, Neb., where he worked in the Strategic Air Command for about 10 years, and later he went to work for General Electric.

They moved to Alexander in 1978.

Jerry and Dolores have four daughters -- Linda Grenier, Debra Friesen, Diane Barnes and Nancy Davidson, all of Little Rock. They also have 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Jerry wrote a poem for Dolores in honor of their 60th anniversary.

"I'm not much of a poet but I did the best I could do," he says. In the poem, he told of how their story didn't go the way some might have expected, with him married to a girl who seemed to have hostile feelings toward him throughout their youth.

"It's just about how we got together, how things began to materialize, and all that has come to mean in terms of all the family that we have and all the good times that we have together," he says.

"Yes, the cute little girl and the freckle-faced boy are now surrounded with a room full of joy ...," he wrote. "And so I can say to that cute little girl of my life, we must have done something right, sixty years, and you are still the love of my life."

