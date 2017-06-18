Tennessee lineman eyeing Hogs

The Arkansas Razorbacks will host one of their top 2018 football targets, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, and his father LeMark for an unofficial visit today.

Carvin, 6-5, 330 pounds, of Cordova, Tenn., narrowed his list of more than 20 scholarship offers to 10 earlier in the week and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was one of them, along with Alabama, Auburn, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

He has a 3.5 grade-point average and is considering majoring in marketing or sports administration.

"I want to experience what it is like to be a football player at the University of Arkansas and check out academics, particularly in what I'm going to major in," Carvin said.

Carvin said he also wants to watch film with Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson.

"Get a feel of how they will use me on the O-line and hang out with some of the coaches and have a great time," he said.

He plans to graduate in December and enroll in the school of his choice. Carvin looks to have a busy summer on his hands.

"I'll try to visit everyone on my top 10 this summer," Carvin said.

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and Anderson stopped by Carvin's school during the spring evaluation. He said he eventually plans to narrow his list of potential schools to five.

"They will be my official visits and I'll pick which school from there," Carvin said.

He and Arkansas freshman running back Chase Hayden, who attended St. George's Independent School in Collierville, Tenn., have been communicating on Twitter.

"We DM each other like a week ago and we was just talking about was I interested and when will I visit," Carvin said.

Carvin said he sees major benefits in enrolling in college early and getting a ahead start as a freshman

"I think it's good because I think the transition from high school to college is huge, so getting a jump on that and getting used to the college and the student athlete part of it will be major," he said. "Also being able to get in the strength and conditioning program earlier is big, too, as well as learning the playbook and going through possibly bowl practice and spring practice."

