Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Douglas Lute, former U.S. ambassador to NATO. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Angus King, I-Maine; Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team. 9 a.m., KARKTV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rubio; Sekulow. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sanders; Rubio; Sekulow. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Rodney David, R-Ill.; Sekulow. 1 p.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
