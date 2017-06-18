Man said to romp

in street, hurl trash

A Little Rock man police purportedly found running in the street and throwing garbage at passing vehicles was arrested Saturday afternoon, a report said.

Officers were called about 3:10 p.m. to Baseline Road and the Interstate 30 frontage road. They saw a man "running between cars waving his arms," according to a report. The man also reportedly picked up trash from the roadway and threw it at vehicles.

Police said the man "took off running" when officers approached, but he was arrested soon afterward.

No injuries were reported.

James Davis, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct, fleeing and refusal to submit to arrest. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Saturday.

Woman is arrested

in brawl stabbings

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a woman in a stabbing that injured two people last week.

Micah Fitzgerald, 24, was charged with first-degree battery and second-degree battery.

Fitzgerald is accused of attacking Joy Nash and Tameshia James, both 29 years old, on June 11 outside a Waffle House restaurant at 201 N. Shackleford Road.

Nash and James told police that they tried to intervene in a brawl in the parking lot about 12:30 a.m. when a woman stabbed Nash in her right leg and James in her left arm, according to a police report.

Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers arrested Fitzgerald at 3:22 p.m. Friday at the River Cities Travel Center downtown, according to an arrest report.

She was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster late Saturday.

