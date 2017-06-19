23-year-old drowns while swimming in Arkansas lake, sheriff's office says

A 23-year-old man drowned Saturday at a swimming area on a lake in north-central Arkansas, authorities said.

In a statement, the Cleburne County sheriff’s office said that Darryl Sullins of Searcy was with a group attempting to swim to a fixed object at a popular destination on Greers Ferry Lake known as Sandy Beach when he went underwater.

Several people then tried to find and rescue him on the Heber Springs lake but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sullins' body was recovered from the swimming area a short time later, around 11 a.m., the release states.

Additional information was not released Monday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.