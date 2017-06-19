5 Afghan officers killed by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday after striking it with two suicide car bombs, killing at least five police, officials said.

Another nine officers and nine civilians were wounded in the attack, said Sardar Wali Tabasim, spokesman for the police chief of Paktia province.

He said one of the attackers detonated his suicide vest and two others were shot dead by police as they tried to enter the compound, which also houses the regional command for Afghanistan's eastern provinces.

The last attacker held out for hours inside a dining hall, Tabasim said. The gunman was eventually killed later in the afternoon, he said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to media.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Logar province, gunmen shot and killed the head of the police's criminal investigation department, said Salim Saleh, spokesman for the provincial governor. He said a bodyguard was wounded in the attack late Saturday in Puli Alim, the provincial capital. An investigation is underway.

N. Korea says U.S. mugged diplomats

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea on Sunday accused U.S. officials of "mugging" its diplomats at Kennedy International Airport by seizing a diplomatic package they were carrying.

A North Korean delegation, returning home from a U.N. conference in New York, was about to board a plane Friday when more than 20 agents and police officers from the Department of Homeland Security confiscated the package, the North's official Korean Central News Agency quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman saying.

"As the diplomats vigorously resisted, they grabbed the diplomatic package using physical violence and made off," the spokesman said, adding that the North Koreans were carrying a valid diplomatic courier certificate.

"This clearly shows that the U.S. is a felonious and lawless gangster state," the spokesman said. "The U.S. should reflect on its reckless act and be fully aware of the grave consequences to follow."

The spokesman said North Korea "regards this mugging by the U.S. as an intolerable act of infringement upon the sovereignty" of the country, and demanded an explanation and an apology. The spokesman was not quoted by name, as is common in North Korean news reports.

There was no immediate reaction from the Department of Homeland Security.

Mali soldiers fight attackers at hotel

BAMAKO, Mali -- Suspected jihadis attacked a hotel resort Sunday in Mali's capital, taking hostages at a spot popular with foreigners on the weekends. The number of casualties was unclear in the assault, which continued into the evening, authorities said.

Gunfire first rang out at the Campement Kangaba on the outskirts of Bamako in the late afternoon, according to a security official with the U.N. Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Malian soldiers later succeeded in entering the resort area, according to Commandant Modibo Traore, a spokesman for the Malian special forces in the former French colony.

As night fell, witnesses saw smoke rising from the Campement Kangaba. It was not immediately clear what was burning, although jihadis in other attacks have set cars ablaze.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

