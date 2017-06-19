Applications available for those who want to grow, sell medical marijuana in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — Applications are now available for those who want to sell or grow medical marijuana in Arkansas under a new constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for some patients.

The Medical Marijuana Commission on Monday posted the applications for licenses to operate medical marijuana cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The commission is expected to accept applications from June 30 to Sept. 18.

The commission has said it will award five licenses for cultivation facilities and 32 licenses for dispensaries. The commission will score applications and award licenses after Sept. 18.

Voters last year approved the amendment legalizing medical pot for patients with certain qualifying medical conditions.

