Arenado caps cycle in game-winning fashion

DENVER -- With one dramatic swing, Nolan Arenado gave the Colorado Rockies a thrilling victory and finished off his rare feat at the plate.

Arenado completed the cycle with a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Rockies stunned the San Francisco Giants by rallying for a 7-5 victory Sunday.

Arenado hit the first pitch he saw from All-Star closer Mark Melancon (1-2) into the left-field seats to cap a four-game sweep. The slugger was mobbed at home plate by teammates, with a frenzied sellout crowd chanting "MVP! MVP!"

"It's probably one of the best moments in my career," Arenado said. "I've hit some big homers but by far the best, obviously, for the cycle. I've never done it. I feel like I've been kind of close but I've always needed a triple and I ain't getting that. Today is a great day."

Arenado became the 31st player in major league history to complete the cycle by hitting a game-ending home run. The last to accomplish it was teammate Carlos Gonzalez, who did it on July 31, 2010, against the Chicago Cubs, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"I remember watching Carlos do that," Arenado said. "Now I know how he feels."

With the best record in the National League, the surprising Rockies (46-26) have won five consecutive overall and nine in a row against the Giants. They are 20 games above .500 for the first time since 2009.

"The fans and the people of Denver are starting to get a hint that we're for real," Arenado said.

Colorado had a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth but gave up three runs before scoring four in the bottom half.

Melancon retired his first batter, but three singles produced a run and brought up Arenado, who tripled in the first, singled in the fourth and had an RBI double in the sixth. He hit a 91 mph fastball for his 15th home run and first career cycle.

"I was ready first pitch and I was just trying to get the ball to the outfield, really," Arenado said. "Luckily, I got a pitch middle-in and I was able to do some damage with it."

DODGERS 8, REDS 7 Logan Forsythe (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Justin Turner hit home runs, Kenta Maeda (5-3) pitched five strong innings and drove in two runs, and Kike Hernandez made a spectacular game-saving catch as visiting Los Angeles held on to beat Cincinnati.

CUBS 7, PIRATES 1 John Lackey and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Anthony Rizzo hit home runs among his three hits to lead Chicago past Pittsburgh. The defending World Series champions took two of three in Pittsburgh.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PHILLIES 4, (10) Rey Fuentes hit his first major league home run in the 10th inning, lifting visiting Arizona over Philadelphia.

BREWERS 2, PADRES 1 Jimmy Nelson struck out 10 in his first career complete game and host Milwaukee got home runs from Hernan Perez and Manny Pina to edge San Diego.

METS 5, NATIONALS 1 Jacob deGrom hit his first major league home run and shut down a bruising Washington lineup on three singles for eight dominant innings, giving host New York a victory that prevented a four-game sweep.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 4 Brandon Phillips' single drove in Johan Camargo from third base in the ninth inning to give host Atlanta a victory over Miami. It was the second consecutive game-ending hit for Phillips, whose run-scoring single in the 10th gave Atlanta an 8-7 victory Saturday.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, TWINS 2 Edwin Encarnacion homered twice, Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and Jose Ramirez had his sixth consecutive multihit game as visiting Cleveland completed a four-game sweep of Minnesota.

ATHLETICS 4, YANKEES 3 Khris Davis hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the third that held up to back rookie Jharel Cotton's first victory since May 4, and host Oakland completed a four-game sweep of slumping New York.

RAYS 9, TIGERS 1 Logan Morrison homered twice and Steven Souza Jr. hit his first career grand slam as visiting Tampa Bay beat Detroit to split a four-game series.

MARINERS 7, RANGERS 3 Kyle Seager drove in three runs with three doubles, Christian Bergman pitched effectively into the sixth inning and visiting Seattle beat Texas.

ROYALS 7, ANGELS 3 Jason Vargas earned his 10th victory, most in the majors, and Salvador Perez hit a three-run home run as visiting Kansas City beat Los Angeles. Mike Moustakas had a three-run double for the Royals, who went 7-2 on their California trip.

BLUE JAYS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Kendrys Morales and Russell Martin each hit home runs to help host Toronto beat Chicago.

RED SOX 6, ASTROS 5 Xander Bogaerts went deep twice for the first multihomer game of his career and had four RBI to lead visiting Boston past Houston. Bogaerts had just two home runs entering Sunday's game.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 8, CARDINALS 5 Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo hit a home run for the second consecutive day and host Baltimore beat St. Louis. Baltimore hit 10 home runs while winning two of three from the Cardinals to improve to .500 (34-34).

Sports on 06/19/2017