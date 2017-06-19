Arkansan accused of stabbing woman during argument over child's clothing

A northeast Arkansas woman is accused of stabbing another woman in a fight over a child’s clothes, according to police.

Sandra Dawn Dougan, 33, of Jonesboro is being held on charges of aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery, authorities said.

The Jonesboro Police Department responded around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to an apartment in the 2100 block of Cedar Heights Drive in reference to a stabbing.

The 33-year-old victim told an officer that she was at an address on Marshall Street in Jonesboro with Dougan and another woman when she couldn't find her cellphone.

Dougan reportedly told the victim that she had taken the phone because she believed the woman had taken her daughter’s clothing.

A short time later, Dougan punched the victim in the face, at which point the woman grabbed Dougan by her hair and pulled her onto a bed, she told officers.

After the fight was broken up by someone else at the home, the victim noticed that she had been stabbed in the leg and had a 1.5-inch laceration, according to the report. She also suffered bruising on her face, neck and shoulder.

At Dougan’s home, officers said, they found bloody footprints leading to the bedroom, where police found more blood on the floor and on the bed. A box cutter was also found on the bed.

Dougan remained at the Craighead County jail as of Monday afternoon, records show.