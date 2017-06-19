Arkansas dance teacher, 23, to compete on new season of 'Big Brother'

A 23-year-old dance teacher from Arkansas is one of 16 contestants who will be on the next season of the popular CBS reality show Big Brother.

In an online biography posted on the CBS website, Raven Walton of DeValls Bluff describes herself as "quirky, bubbly, and outgoing" and said her strategy for winning includes using her "southern charm" to win over the other contestants, at least at first.

"I have no problem in back stabbing to make it to the end," Walton said in the post. "You have to make big bold moves to impress the jury."

Walton's biography also notes she enjoys cooking and history, leads an all-female ghost hunting group and thinks being "watched by millions of people" will be one of the most difficult parts of being on the show.

"That blows my mind when I think about it," she said.

The new season of Big Brother is the show's 19th. The contestants live together in a house outfitted with video cameras and microphones that constantly record them. Each week, a different contestant is voted off. The last person remaining at the end of the season wins a $500,000 prize.

The new season premieres June 28.