Arkansas man, 20, dies, 3 others hurt after vehicle hits deer in road, overturns

A 20-year-old Arkansas man was fatally injured and three other people were hurt Sunday in a wreck that occurred after the vehicle they were in struck a deer, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 12:45 a.m. as a 1982 Chevrolet was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Arkansas 225 north of Greers Ferry in Cleburne County, Arkansas State Police said.

The vehicle hit a deer in the road and then ran off the right side of the highway, according to a preliminary crash report. The driver then overcorrected, police said, and the vehicle rolled over.

Two back-seat passengers were ejected, according to the report.

One passenger, Anthony Joseph Aquilino of Higden, suffered fatal injuries. The driver, 21-year-old Jeffery Cole Galeazzi of Greers Ferry, and two other passengers, 24-old Dylan W. Hooten of Greers Ferry and a female minor whose name was not released, were also hurt, according to the report. No information on the extent of their injuries was listed.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were said to be clear and dry.

At least 217 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.