Arkansas motorcyclist killed in collision at highway intersection

A motorcyclist from Arkansas was killed after he collided with a car at an intersection in Chicot County Sunday night, officials said.

A 2006 Honda Shadow was traveling west on Arkansas 159 near an intersection with U.S. 65 along the bank of Lake Chicot around 8:50 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The motorcycle started to turn onto the U.S. highway and collided with a northbound 2009 Honda Accord, police said.

Mark W. Hopper, 51, of Monticello was reportedly riding the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

No one else was reported injured, and conditions were cloudy and dry at the time.

At least 217 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.