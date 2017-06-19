Arkansas man dies after being hit by car on U.S. highway in Pulaski County

A pedestrian from Arkansas died after he was struck by a car while crossing a U.S. highway in Pulaski County on Saturday night, officials said.

A 2004 Dodge Stratus was heading north on U.S. 67 near the Pulaski and Lonoke county border outside Jacksonville around 9:05 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Stratus struck a pedestrian who was crossing the highway, police said.

That man, 54-year-old Charles Sheppard of Vilonia, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

No one else was reported hurt in the wreck. Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 217 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.