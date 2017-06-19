Arkansas wows highly recruited Nick Fulwider and mother

Arkansas is one of the top schools for highly recruited defensive end Nick Fulwider after he, his mother and grandmother visited the Hogs today.

“Well me and the family…we loved it,” Fulwider said. “It was a really good experience.”

Fulwider, 6-7, 245, 4.79 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Tyrone, (Ga.) Sandy Creek has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.

He was impressed with Arkansas’ engineering program and coach Bret Bielema.

“And how everything was kind of nearby and easy to find,” Fulwider said.

Fulwider, who has a 3.4 grade point average, will visit Purdue on Tuesday and then visit Indiana and Vanderbilt. His mother, Diahann, a teacher at Sandy Creek, was very complimentary of Arkansas.

“I absolutely loved it, I absolutely loved it,” she said. “I had so many reservations and questions. I still have some reservations about the distance because he’s my baby, but I love it.”

The Razorback players, academic support and the engineering department also scored big points with her.

“I met with the players and I was very impressed with them,” she said. “I was very impressed with the academic department. I was very impressed with the engineering department and I’m a tough cookie because I’m an educator and I believe in education.”

She believes Nick could be successful academically after receiving a detailed rundown of the support system given to engineering students.

“I just need to make sure he had the academic support he needed to be successful in engineering because I don’t want him in a situation where he feels like he has to change his major,” she said. “I don't want that. I want him to stay focused and do what he needs to do to be successful. To have a balance of football as well as being able to accomplish his dreams and goals academically.”

If her son decided to be a Razorback, she would be be on board.

“Absolutely, with no reservations at all,” she said. “Absolutely, I would feel comfortable.”

She’s a big fan of Bielema and defensive line coach John Scott Jr.

“I always did like Coach B,” she said. “I’ve talked to him I think twice on the phone. Loved his personality. I absolutely love coach Scott. He’s pretty much become a mentor if you will to Nicholas as well as me because sometimes I get frustrated with this recruiting process.”

Diahann called Bielema and Scott “very genuine”.

“There was no smoke and mirrors,” she said. “I could tell they were just genuine and I haven’t been able to say that about most of the programs I’ve been to.”

Fulwider said the Hogs are high on his list.

“They are now definitely one of my top schools,” he said.