Arkansas woman accused of beating 73-year-old wheelchair-bound relative

A family member has been arrested in the beating of a 73-year-old wheelchair-bound woman in northern Arkansas, authorities say.

Sarah Lynn Smith, 39, of Mountain Home is being held on a charge of second-degree battery, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

The agency was called around 8:45 a.m. Sunday to an address on Elm Tree Lane, which is nearly 15 miles northwest of Mountain Home, in reference to an assault.

The victim, a relative whose identity and relation to Smith was not released, was struck three times in the face and suffered injuries in the domestic dispute, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith remained at the Baxter County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond as of Monday afternoon, records show. She is set to appear Friday in circuit court.