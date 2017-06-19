Bystander shot at movie theater

One person was shot outside a Little Rock movie theater during an exchange of gunfire in a busy parking lot Saturday night, authorities said at the scene.

Little Rock police officer Steve Moore described the victim as an "innocent bystander" and said it happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the Rave movie theater on Colonel Glenn Road west of Interstate 430.

Moore said investigators believe gunfire came from at least two vehicles whose occupants were possibly shooting at each other and that the victim, a man who is about 40 years old, was not the intended target. He was hit in the leg and taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police had not released the man's identity Sunday.

"It appears the victim was simply here to attend the theater and was not involved," Moore said at the scene, where crime scene tape covered a large portion of the parking lot before midnight. "[He] was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, the guy that got shot."

Moore said the shooters fled the scene.

No arrests had been made Sunday.

Moore said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation, including whether people in the two vehicles were shooting at each other.

"That's what we're trying to figure out," he said.

Man shot in hand at LR apartments

One person was shot at a Little Rock apartment complex Sunday afternoon, police reported.

Officers were called at 12:35 p.m. to Auxora Arms Apartments at 9101 Auxor Road. They found shell casings on the ground and later learned that a man believed to be the victim had arrived at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock with a gunshot wound in his hand, according to officer Steve Moore, police spokesman.

Moore said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Further details were not immediately available. Moore said witnesses had not cooperated with investigators.

"We're not getting much information from anybody out there," he said.

No arrests had been made late Sunday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 06/19/2017