Bystander shot at Little Rock movie theater

One person was shot outside a Little Rock movie theater during an exchange of gunfire in a busy parking lot Saturday night, authorities said at the scene.

Little Rock police officer Steve Moore described the victim as an "innocent bystander" and said it happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the Rave movie theater on Colonel Glenn Road west of Interstate 430.

Moore said investigators believe gunfire came from at least two vehicles whose occupants were possibly shooting at each other and that the victim, a man who is about 40 years old, was not the intended target. He was hit in the leg and taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police had not released the man's identity Sunday.

"It appears the victim was simply here to attend the theater and was not involved," Moore said at the scene, where crime scene tape covered a large portion of the parking lot before midnight. "[He] was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, the guy that got shot."

Moore said the shooters fled the scene.

No arrests had been made Sunday.

Moore said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation, including whether people in the two vehicles were shooting at each other.

"That's what we're trying to figure out," he said.