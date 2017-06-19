Home / Latest News /
Cammack Village resident robbed of $100 bill after stranger lifts shirt, flashes gun, police say
By Emma Pettit
A Cammack Village man was robbed of a $100 bill in Little Rock early Saturday after a stranger lifted his shirt to show a gun, police said.
The 20-year-old victim told police he was in the 4100 block of Asher Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when the assailant approached him.
The stranger raised his shirt to display a black handgun and demanded money, the victim told police.
The 20-year-old reportedly handed over a $100 bill, and the gunman left.
No suspect was named on the report.
