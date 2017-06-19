Customer service center opening in Arkansas, resulting in 350 new jobs

A customer service center is set to open in Morrilton this summer as part of a move that will create 350 jobs in the city, officials said.

In a news release, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said TeleTech, based in Englewood, Colo., has started hiring for a number of positions, including sales trainers.

TeleTech already has a customer service center in Sherwood. The Morrilton office will serve as a satellite location, supporting health care clients.

“This lays the groundwork for additional economic growth and is a testament to the strength and reputation of the local workforce,” said Mike Preston, the commission’s executive director, in a statement.