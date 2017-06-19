Doctor fired from Arkansas hospital sought to impregnate women to create more victims, prosecutors say

SAN FRANCISCO — Northern California prosecutors say a brain surgeon charged with sexually abusing children had been suspected of molesting youngsters for years and sought to impregnate women to create more victims.

The Santa Cruz district attorney's office made those allegations in court papers filed Friday arguing against bail. A judge Monday said James Kohut was entitled to bail but ordered a financial background report to determine an amount. Kohut was ordered back to court June 28.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel first reported the prosecutor's court filing.

Kohut and two nurses were arrested last month after police received a video they say depicts the sexual abuse of children.

Kohut had been hired by Sparks Health System in Fort Smith but was fired May 15 after about two weeks, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The Arkansas Medical Board issued an emergency suspension of his medical license last month.

Kohut's attorney argued in court papers filed Thursday that video recordings and other evidence implicates the two nurses, but not the doctor.