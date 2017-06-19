• Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the European Union's executive body, will push for a "European act of state" commemorating the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, telling the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that "without Helmut Kohl, the euro would not exist."

• Kang Kyung-wha, a former United Nations policy adviser, was appointed as South Korea's foreign minister by President Moon Jae-in, becoming the ministry's first female chief

• Nikos Giannopoulos, 29, Rhode Island's teacher of the year, said he felt that he shouldn't dress any differently for a widely shared photo with President Donald Trump -- in which he held a black lace fan and wore a rainbow pin on his lapel, a ring through his nose and a gold anchor around his neck -- than he does around the students he works with in his high school's gay-straight alliance.

• Don Bell, the Lake County, Mont., sheriff, said five people were in critical condition among the 32 taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a church-camp lodge collapsed during a memorial for a Flathead Valley firefighter who died in April.

• Tim Farnum, a Denver-area dad who said he has watched his kids struggle with the psychological effects of smartphone use, is leading a push to place a measure on the ballot in Colorado that would ban the sale of the devices for use by children younger than 13.

• Audrey Van Buren, a White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., City Council member who lost her mother-in-law and sister-in-law in flooding that killed 23 people last June, said the dedication of a memorial wall, museum and a series of parks on the anniversary of the flooding is meant to be "a time of celebration and rebirth."

• Jose Canales-Yanez, 25; Roger Garcia, 19; and Edgar Garcia-Gaona, 24, were charged in the deaths of Shadi Adi Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, whose bodies were found in Montgomery Village, Md., the night before their high school graduation, with authorities saying the killings were revenge for a robbery.

• Lt. Ryan Olsson of the Orange County, Fla., sheriff's office said a disturbance at 39-year-old Alexis Osmick's birthday party led to Osmick being shot and later dying at a hospital.

• Paris Wallace, a pastor from Colorado, was reported missing in New Mexico after, his family said, he went looking for a chest full of gold and jewels worth at least $1 million hidden in the Rocky Mountains by author Forrest Fenn.

