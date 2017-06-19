Junior-college tackle commits to Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks beat out Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and others for defensive tackle Emmit Gooden, who orally committed to the Hogs on Sunday.

He made an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend and told Coach Bret Bielema he wanted to be a Razorback Sunday morning and announced his pledge publicly in the late afternoon.

Gooden, 6-4, 320 pounds, of Independence (Kan.) Community College, also received scholarship offers from Southern Cal, Mississippi State, Missouri, TCU, Louisville and others. He said he plans to graduate in December and enroll in January.

"I felt like it was the best fit for me," Gooden said. "I feel like I can be successful in Fayetteville."

Coach Bret Bielema, defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. recruited Gooden.

"They really didn't pressure me," Gooden said. "I feel like I was at home this weekend. I felt like I was the missing piece. This weekend I just felt the vibe around the players and the coaches and the fans and the the people in the community."

Gooden said he got to know Hogs defensive lineman McTelvin Agim during the recruiting process in high school and the relaltionship helped the Hogs seal the deal.

"He was a big factor, we've known one another for a couple of years," Gooden said. "He just kept it real throughout the whole process. He didn't pressure me at all. I feel like he played a big role in this process. I look forward to teaming up with him and hopefully become some of the best defensive players to ever play at Arkansas."

Gooden, who recorded 55 tackles, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles this past season, was rated a 4-star prospect by ESPN coming out of Brownsville, (Tenn.) Haywood in 2016. He praised Scott, who joined the Razorback staff in February after spending two seasons with the New York Jets.

"I love Coach Scott," he said. "You can't go wrong by going to Arkansas. He came from the Jets, so he knows what to expect and he knows what it takes to get to the next level. I feel like as a person and a player I can grow under him. I feel like Coach Scott is the right fit."

Gooden made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on April 29, but the 48-hour official visit allowed him more time with the coaching staff.

"The coaching staff has been saying you're the missing piece of this recruiting class and missing piece to this defense and they said with you we're going to do some damage," Gooden said. "I believed in it and prayed about it and I woke up this (Sunday) morning in the right sprit and I wanted to be a Razorback."

Gooden becomes the Hogs No. 7 commitment for the 2018 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

