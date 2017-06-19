Brick thrown because she thought driver had struck daughter, woman tells Little Rock police

A brick was thrown from a car as its driver confronted another motorist she believed was responsible for hitting her daughter with a vehicle, she told Little Rock police.

The 40-year-old victim told police that she was stopped at a traffic light in the 4100 block of South University Avenue when Latasha Madkins, 38, of Jacksonville pulled up beside her around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Madkins and two 16-year-old girls in her gray 2013 Kia Optima as well as the victim and a 23-year-old man in the victim’s white Chevrolet Impala reportedly then exchanged words at the intersection, according to a report.

At least one brick was thrown from Madkins’ car and struck the Impala on its left front tire rim, police said.

The victim said she then drove north to the Kum & Go at 6201 Colonel Glenn Road and later to the Shell convenience store at 4111 S. University Ave., with Madkins following behind.

As officers with the Little Rock Police Department arrived around 7:50 p.m. at the Shell gas station, Madkins attempted to leave the scene.

Madkins was stopped by authorities and later began screaming and cussing as she exited her vehicle and walked toward police, the report states.

The victim denied that she had been involved in a hit-and-run involving Madkins’ daughter, adding that she had been at work all day.

Madkins later said another vehicle instead could have been responsible for striking her daughter.

Madkins, whose name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Monday afternoon, was charged with disorderly conduct.