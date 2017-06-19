Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 19, 2017, 5:47 a.m.

Local Golf: Shumate edges Farrell for first Chick-A-Tee title

By Scottie Bordelon

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

bryon-shumate-watches-his-tee-shot-on-hole-15-sunday-june-18-2017-during-the-final-round-of-the-chick-a-tee-golf-tournament-at-springdale-country-club

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Bryon Shumate watches his tee shot on hole 15 Sunday June 18, 2017 during the final round of the Chick-A-Tee golf tournament at Springdale Country Club.

79th Annual Dwight Collins Chick-A-Tee Invitational

WHERE Springdale Country Club

Final Round Results

Championship Flight

Bryon Shumate^139^70^–^209*

Josh Farrell^139^70^–^209

Brett Granata^142^69^–^211

Steven Dixon^141^71^–^212

Matt Willmott^138^75^–^213

Jacob Bartel^136^78^–^214

Michael Chaney^144^74^–^218

First Flight

Chris Collins^147^68^–^215

Bucky Graham^146^70^–^216

Drew Stewart^147^72^–^219

JD Lindsey^148^73^–^221

Matt Dura^145^77^–^222

Phil Ford^147^76^–^222

Clark Greenhaw^148^75^–^223

Brad Norwood^148^75^–^223

Marc Levin^151^75^–^226

Second Flight

Creighton Parker^153^71^–^224

John Robinson III^156^72^–^228

Rob Costner^154^76^–^230

Matt Wait^155^76^–^231

Adam Ruff^157^75^–^232

Third Flight

Stan Stockton^160^78^–^238

Randy Jones^164^77^–^241

Todd Fraley^163^78^–^241

Ron Syler^164^79^–^243

Fourth Flight

James Jech^168^74^–^242

Sean Barrows^167^81^–^248

Johnny Lea^170^79^–^249

Jerry Triska^170^80^–^250

Patrick Blaylock^168^83^–^251

SPRINGDALE -- A rare playoff hole was required to crown a winner at the 79th Annual Dwight Collins Chick-A-Tee Invitational on Sunday evening.

The one playoff hole was all Bryon Shumate needed to earn his first tournament title. Former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville golfer Josh Farrell sent his tee shot on the par-4 9th out of bounds, giving way to Shumate. Two approaches and a putt later, Shumate carded bogey to claim first place.

"I didn't really know what to expect," said Shumate, who received an brief ovation from onlookers standing outside the clubhouse after the win. "(Farrell) hit his first shot out of bounds, so that kind of changed my game plan. Then I was just playing for a 4, maybe a 5 at worst. I was just kind of advancing it. I just did what I had to do."

Farrell and Shumate went shot for shot a majority of the day. On the back nine, Farrell pushed the round to a playoff by sinking a birdie on the par-4 18th. Shumate, needing par to secure the win, saw a 5-footer lip out, giving Farrell new life.

"We had a good match all day," Shumate said. "He played good. On 18, he hit one within two inches, and I made bogey. It was fun to play with him; he's a great guy."

Trouble then set in for Farrell on 14 as a triple-bogey pushed him to two-over. But he quickly rebounded with birdie on 16 and 17. Meanwhile, Shumate looked to be cruising early in the front half of his round, carding birdie on the 12th and par-3 13th, but he admittedly got a bit jittery after back-to-back bogeys on 3 and 4.

"Friday was easy. I shot four-under and should have been a lot lower," Shumate said. "(Saturday) was a grind. I didn't play very well, and then today I was going along easy until midway through the back end."

Farrell said he enjoyed his weekend as a whole. The par-4 14th -- his only hole over-par -- was his lone hiccup over three days. Otherwise, he left pleased with his game.

"Overall, if you'd told me I'd come up here and through 51 holes I'd be 15-under par, I'd have probably taken it," Farrell said. "(Shumate) played great, and we had fun today."

Defending champion Brett Granata finished third for the weekend, shooting a three-under 69 Sunday. Jacob Bartel, who carried a two-shot lead into the final round, was six-over in his final round. Matt Willmott shot three-over 75.

Barring a scheduling conflict next year, Shumate said he hopes to defend his title in 2018.

Sports on 06/19/2017

Print Headline: Shumate edges Farrell for Chick-A-Tee title

