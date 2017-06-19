PHOTOS: SUV flips on Main Street in downtown Little Rock

No one was believed to be injured Monday when an SUV flipped onto its top on Main Street in downtown Little Rock, police said.

Officers on scene said it happened about 7:30 a.m. just north of Fourth Street.

The Honda CRV hit the studded curb and a street light, which caused it to overturn in the road, police said, noting the vehicle was not believed to be traveling very fast when it happened.

The impact knocked over the street light. No estimate on the amount of damage was yet known.

Main Street remained blocked in both directions shortly before 8 a.m.