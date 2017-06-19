Home / Latest News /
Police: Man found shot in Arkansas yard; teen sought as person of interest
A 23-year-old man was found shot in the front yard of an Arkansas home over the weekend, police say, and authorities are seeking a 19-year-old woman as a person of interest in the case.
In a news release, the Fort Smith Police Department said officers responded to the 2500 block of High Street shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, when they found Carlos Martinez-Arias with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.
According to statements obtained by police, people interested in getting drugs arrived at the address in a gray or silver four-door car and began speaking to Martinez-Arias. Two shots were reportedly fired, and the vehicle sped away, the release stated.
The department is searching for 19-year-old Jesseca Ann MaGee of Fort Smith as a person of interest, as she was reportedly inside the vehicle as the front passenger when Martinez-Arias was shot. Police said the vehicle's other occupants were described as two black males and a black female.
Kharma says... June 19, 2017 at 3:18 p.m.
If this was over drugs then who cares who shoots what dummy? As long as they "keep it in the family" of drug fools then let them all kill each other and improve the planet while doing so.
