Robber slashes at west Little Rock Target employee with pocketknife, police say

For the second time in just more than a week, shoplifters have stolen items from a west Little Rock Target store and assaulted an employee as they fled, police said.

An asset protection employee told police that two shoplifters entered the retailer’s 12700 Chenal Parkway location around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

One robber picked out two Timex watches valued around $66 total and a bottle of cologne. The second took an unknown amount of bathing suits, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The two exited the store without paying for the items, walking past cash registers at the front of the retailer, the employee told officers.

As the two fled, the asset protection worker said that he tried to stop at least one of the shoplifters.

That robber tried to hit the employee three times before brandishing a pocketknife and “slashing” at the employee, police said.

The worker was later able to knock the knife out of the assailant’s hand and kick it toward the front of the store before the robber again gained possession of the weapon, the report states.

Authorities said a driver waiting outside in a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer in the Target parking lot picked up the two shoplifters and another person and drove away onto Chenal Parkway.

One robber was described as a white male with short hair, a medium build and a mustache. He wore a black shirt, jeans, white shoes and a black and red hat, the report notes.

The second assailant was listed as a white female who has medium-length hair, a medium build and a tattoo on her upper right arm. She wore a black shirt and jeans during the robbery.

Descriptions of the two others reportedly involved in the robbery were not immediately available. No suspects were named.

The robbery was the the second reported at the west Little Rock Target store in the past two weeks.

On June 10, two shoplifters put a computer mouse, hard drives and a cellphone clip into a black bag and left the retailer without paying for the items, Arkansas Online previously reported.

In that robbery, the robbers, who both punched a security officer as they fled, were described by police as two men. No arrests had been made at the time of that report.