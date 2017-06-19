Style: 'What’s Going On?' Motown the Musical

Motown the Musical showcases the music of Berry Gordy, who founded Motown Records, a label that was instrumental in helping launch the careers of Diana Ross and The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and many more, Jack W. Hill writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

The show opened on Broadway in 2013 where it ran until 2015. The Broadway show’s director, Charles Randolph Wright, also directs the touring version, which runs Wednesday through Saturday at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock and June 27-July 2 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.