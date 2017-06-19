Police: Gunmen force man back into Little Rock home, rob residents of $4,000

Two armed robbers stole $4,000 from two Little Rock residents inside their home, then evaded arrest Friday night, officials said.

Officers were sent to a home on Inlet Street at 11:23 p.m. and spoke with two of the residents: a 33-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, according to a police report.

The man told police he was walking out of his carport when two strangers wielding handguns approached him and forced him back into the home. Once inside, one of them reportedly said, "Give me all of the money."

They handed over $4,000 in cash and two cellphones, police said.

The two male robbers fled and were later spotted by a different officer, but they ran away and evaded arrest, the report said.

No suspects were named on the report.