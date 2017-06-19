The Nation in Brief

Sheriff a 'no' for Homeland Security job

MILWAUKEE -- The Department of Homeland Security said Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer a candidate for a position in the agency.

The conservative firebrand said last month that he was taking a job as an assistant secretary at the department, but the agency declined to confirm the appointment, saying it announces such senior appointments once the secretary makes them official.

Craig Peterson, a political adviser to Clarke, said in a statement that the sheriff notified Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly late Friday that he "had rescinded his acceptance of the agency's offer" to join the department. The Washington Post first reported on Clarke's decision.

The tough-talking Clarke, who is known for his provocative social media presence, is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. According to Peterson's statement, Clarke said he "is 100 percent committed" to Trump's success and that he "believes his skills could be better utilized to promote the President's agenda in a more aggressive role."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesman said by email Sunday that Clarke is no longer being considered for a position in the agency.

N.Y. split on charging dealers in deaths

COLONIE, N.Y. -- Four years after Patty Farrell found her 18-year-old daughter lying cold and blue in bed from an overdose, the former police detective hopes to see heroin dealers charged with homicide when their product kills.

A bill named for her daughter, Laree, would create a new criminal classification of "homicide by sale of an opiate-controlled substance," punishable by 15 to 25 years in prison. It has passed in the state Senate and awaits action by the Assembly as the legislative session moves into its final week.

Proponents say tougher penalties would help reduce overdoses. But critics say the focus should be on prevention, treatment and saving lives, and that similar laws in more than 20 other states are a step backward among failed aspects of the war on drugs.

"We need people to be willing to call for help whenever someone is in trouble," said Kassandra Frederique, New York director of the Drug Policy Alliance. "People don't call for help when they fear criminal justice consequences."

More than 33,000 people died from heroin, fentanyl and other opioid drugs in 2015, according to statistics from the Kaiser Family Foundation. New York state was second in the nation for opioid overdose deaths in 2015 with more than 2,700, up from 562 in 2005.

Zero-down loans bite vets, paper finds

KILLEEN, Texas -- About two-thirds of new foreclosures in 2016 around the military post Fort Hood were tied to Veterans Affairs home loans.

The Killeen Daily Herald reports that about 67 percent of all new foreclosures in Bell County were tied to the zero-percent-down mortgages for qualified veterans and active-duty soldiers.

Killeen real estate agent Brian Adams told the newspaper that many soldiers "find that they can't sell it without bringing a lot of money to the table."

Because lenders are guaranteed a quarter of the loan value by the VA in the event of a default, homebuyers with a loan from the agency often put no money down themselves.

If service members then try to sell later, the cost to cover the remaining mortgage could be higher than the actual market value of the home.

Jail punished scabies talk, suit says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A federal lawsuit alleges inmates at a Nashville jail were threatened with solitary confinement if they discussed a scabies outbreak.

The Tennessean reports the lawsuit was filed Friday against CoreCivic, a private prison company that operates the Metro-Davidson County jail. The lawsuit seeks class action status for female inmates.

Scabies is caused by a skin infestation of parasites. Hundreds of inmates at the prison have been treated.

The lawsuit says that, after inmates tried to tell relatives about the scabies outbreak over the phone, their phone privileges were revoked.

CoreCivic spokesman Jonathan Burns said that the company does not comment on pending litigation.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 06/19/2017