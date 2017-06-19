Vargas gets MLB-high 10th win; Royals beat Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jason Vargas earned his 10th win, most in the majors, and Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Sunday.

Mike Moustakas had a three-run double for the Royals, who went 7-2 on their California road trip and scored at least seven runs in six of those victories.

Vargas (10-3) gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings. Facing a bases-loaded jam with nobody out in the sixth, Vargas was able to limit the damage to one run before departing.

Perez launched a drive to center field for his 14th homer of the season, leaving Cameron Maybin to climb the wall for show as part of a four-run outburst in the fourth.

Moustakas doubled in the third with the bases loaded, giving him 19 RBIs this month.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 2 Edwin Encarnacion homered twice, Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and Jose Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game as Cleveland completed a four-game sweep of Minnesota. Cleveland came into the series trailing the Twins by two games in the AL Central. The sweep vaulted the Indians two games ahead and gave the defending AL champions sole possession of first place in the division for the first time since May 10. Bauer (6-5) allowed two runs and four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

ATHLETICS 4, YANKEES 3 Khris Davis hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third that held up to back rookie Jharel Cotton’s first victory since May 4, and Oakland completed a four-game sweep of slumping New York. New York welcomed back flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman but still lost its season-high sixth straight game following a six-game winning streak.

RAYS 9, TIGERS 1 Logan Morrison homered twice and Steven Souza Jr. hit his first career grand slam as Tampa Bay beat Detroit to split a four-game series. Derek Norris and Evan Longoria also homered for the Rays. Jake Faria (3-0) allowed one run, six hits and a walk in seven innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Kendrys Morales and Russell Martin each homered to help Toronto beat Chicago. Martin tied the game in the sixth with his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to the center field fence that bounced off the glove of outfielder Willy Garcia and over. Ryan Goins tripled home Steve Pearce against Anthony Swarzak (3-2) for the tiebreaking run two batters later.

MARINERS 7, RANGERS 3 Kyle Seager drove in three runs with three doubles, Christian Bergman pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Seattle beat Texas. Danny Valencia’s two-run homer capped a four-run first against Texas ace Yu Darvish (6-5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 7, GIANTS 5 Nolan Arenado completed the cycle with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stunned the San Francisco Giants by rallying for a victory. Arenado hit the first pitch he saw from All-Star closer Mark Melancon (1-2) into the left-field seats to finish a four-game sweep. The slugger was mobbed at home plate by teammates, with a frenzied sellout crowd chanting “MVP! MVP!” With the best record in the National League, the surprising Rockies have won five straight overall and nine in a row against the Giants.

METS 5, NATIONALS 1 Jacob deGrom hit his first major league home run and shut down a bruising Washington lineup on three singles for eight dominant innings, giving New York a win that prevented a four-game sweep. The NL East-leading Nationals had trouble touching the blue-stitched balls — used all around Major League Baseball on Father’s Day — thrown by deGrom (6-3).

DODGERS 8, REDS 7 Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner homered, Kenta Maeda (5-3) pitched five strong innings and drove in two runs, and Kike Hernandez made a spectacular game-saving catch as Los Angeles held on to beat Cincinnati. Cincinnati nearly rallied all the way back from an 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning. However, Hernandez went back to the left-field wall and made an awkward leaping grab of Joey Votto’s attempt at a go-ahead extra-base hit with runners on first and third in the eighth.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PHILLIES 4 (10 INNINGS) Rey Fuentes hit his first major league home run in the 10th inning, lifting Arizona over Philadelphia. Fuentes entered in the eighth inning as a pinch runner and was caught stealing. However, the rookie redeemed himself with a homer off Jeanmar Gomez (3-2) with one out in the 10th.

BREWERS 2, PADRES 1 Jimmy Nelson struck out 10 in his first career complete game and Milwaukee got home runs from Hernan Perez and Manny Pina to edge San Diego on Sunday. Nelson (5-3) allowed six hits and two walks while throwing 118 pitches in his 89th major league start. He gave up only an unearned run and lowered his ERA to 3.28.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 4 Brandon Phillips’ single drove in Johan Camargo from third base in the ninth inning to give Atlanta a win over Miami. It was the second straight game-ending hit for Phillips, whose run-scoring single in the 10th gave Atlanta an 8-7 victory Saturday.

CUBS 7, PIRATES 1 John Lackey and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Anthony Rizzo homered among his three hits to lead Chicago past Pittsburgh. The defending World Series champions took two of three in Pittsburgh and improved to 34-34 this season.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 8, CARDINALS 5 Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and Baltimore beat St. Louis. Baltimore homered 10 times while winning two of three from the Cardinals to improve to .500 (34-34). It was the first time the Orioles won a three-game series since May 29-31 against the Yankees. Jimenez (2-2) will likely stay in the rotation.