Monday, June 19, 2017, 2:36 p.m.

Woman, 34, charged in stabbing death of 4-year-old daughter

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:41 p.m.

This photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Laquita Lewis, who has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter at a Houston apartment complex Sunday, June 18, 2017.

PHOTO BY HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA AP

HOUSTON — Officials say a woman has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter at a Houston apartment complex.

Deputy Thomas Gilliland of the Harris County sheriff's office said 34-year-old Laquita Lewis texted family members Sunday, telling them she had hurt her child. Gilliland said Lewis texted family members from the hospital, where she had been taken after being injured in a traffic accident.

The relatives contacted the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they found Fredricka Allen dead at the apartment.

Lewis is being held in the Harris County jail Monday.

Gilliland said deputies haven't determined why Lewis killed her daughter, though they believe she got into a fight with her boyfriend earlier Sunday.

