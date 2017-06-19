Woman, 76, killed, 3 injured in pickup-SUV collision in Arkansas

A 76-year-old woman was killed Sunday when the pickup she was riding in collided with an SUV in southeast Arkansas, authorities said.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 65 and Arkansas 35, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2013 Toyota Highlander that was westbound on Arkansas 35 "failed to yield the right of way" and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on U.S. 65.

A passenger in the Silverado, Mary Williams of Lucedale, Miss., died at the scene, police said.

A second passenger in the Silverado and both drivers were listed in the report as being hurt, though it didn't detail the extent of their injuries.

Conditions at the time were reported to be clear and dry.

At least 217 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.