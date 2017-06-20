Seattle police shoot pregnant woman

SEATTLE -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting by two officers of a woman who family members say was pregnant and struggling with mental health issues.

The officers went to Charleena Lyles' apartment -- where some of her four children were present -- after a call Sunday morning about a burglary, police said.

At some point, Lyles confronted them with a knife, and both officers fired their weapons, authorities said. The children were not injured, police said.

An audio recording of the encounter released by police indicates that the officers spent about two minutes calmly speaking with Lyles before the situation escalated in the span of a few seconds.

"The officers immediately performed first aid," but medics arrived and determined she had died, the police said in a statement.

High court to consider electoral maps

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court will take up a fight over political parties manipulating electoral districts to gain partisan advantage.

At issue is whether Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin drew legislative districts that were so out of sync with the state's political breakdown that they violated the constitutional rights of Democratic voters.

A lower court struck down the districts as unconstitutional last year.

The challengers to the Wisconsin districts said they are an extreme example of redistricting in which few districts are genuinely competitive between the parties.

Wisconsin Republicans drew the maps in 2011 after they took full control of state government in the 2010 elections. Under those maps in 2012, Republicans captured 61 percent of state assembly seats while winning 48.6 percent of the statewide vote.

Confederate memorial removal halted

ST. LOUIS -- The city of St. Louis was blocked Monday from removing a Confederate monument from a city park after a judge issued a temporary injunction until a hearing is held next month to determine who owns the artwork.

On Monday, St. Louis Circuit Judge Robert Dierker issued the injunction and set a July 6 hearing for arguments over whether the city or the Missouri Civil War Museum owns the 38-foot-tall granite monument.

The injunction comes after the museum filed a lawsuit Friday against the city, contending that the United Daughters of the Confederacy signed over ownership rights to the museum last week. The St. Louis monument, erected in 1914, depicts a Confederate soldier leaving his family for the Civil War. An angel hovers above them.

The lawsuit comes as several other cities across the country are removing or considering removing Confederate monuments and statues.

Georgia's 20-week abortion ban upheld

ATLANTA -- A challenge to a Georgia law banning most abortions after 20 weeks has led the state's highest court to reaffirm that the state can't be sued without its consent. But the court also said Monday that state officials can be sued as individuals to prevent them from enforcing laws alleged to violate the state Constitution.

The ruling came as the Georgia Supreme Court rejected the challenge to a 2012 law that bans doctors from performing abortions five months after an egg is fertilized, except when a fetus has a defect so severe it is unlikely to live. The law also makes an exception to protect the life or health of the mother, but not for cases of rape or incest.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued to stop enforcement of the law, saying the statute violates privacy protections guaranteed in the state Constitution.

The lawsuit was filed against Gov. Nathan Deal and other state officials in their official capacities. However, the court wrote in a unanimous opinion that the concept of sovereign immunity shields the state and state agencies from being sued in their official capacity unless the General Assembly waives that protection.

A Section on 06/20/2017