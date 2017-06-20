Police: 38-year-old sought in man's killing in Arkansas

A 38-year-old man is sought on a hindering apprehension or prosecution charge in a killing last week in Pine Bluff, according to police.

In a statement, the Pine Bluff Police Department said Steven Allen Berg Jr. of Pine Bluff is wanted in a homicide reported Friday at the intersection of Jones and Burnell streets.

Berg’s last address was in the 5500 block of West Moseley Street in Pine Bluff, the agency said.

The victim’s identity had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon. He is believed to to be a man in his 50s, police said last week.

Authorities described Berg as standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Berg could be driving in a maroon Dodge pickup, the statement reads.