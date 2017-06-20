Home / Latest News /
6 killed in interstate pileup caused by dust, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:42 a.m.
Police say six people are dead, including an infant from Phoenix, after a multiple-car pileup on Interstate 10 in New Mexico near the Arizona state line.
Police say winds and a dust storm abruptly blew in on westbound I-10 near Lordsburg, N.M., around 5 p.m. Monday.
Among those killed were a 9-month-old girl from Phoenix, two people from El Paso, Texas, and an Escondido, Calif., man.
Five of the six killed died on the scene in the crash that involved 18 commercial trucks and seven passenger cars.
Authorities reopened the highway Tuesday after a long closure to investigate.
