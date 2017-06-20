Subscribe Register Login

Inmate escapes while working near Arkansas prison, officials say

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 10:50 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

6 killed in interstate pileup caused by dust, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:42 a.m.


Police say six people are dead, including an infant from Phoenix, after a multiple-car pileup on Interstate 10 in New Mexico near the Arizona state line.

Police say winds and a dust storm abruptly blew in on westbound I-10 near Lordsburg, N.M., around 5 p.m. Monday.

Among those killed were a 9-month-old girl from Phoenix, two people from El Paso, Texas, and an Escondido, Calif., man.

Five of the six killed died on the scene in the crash that involved 18 commercial trucks and seven passenger cars.

Authorities reopened the highway Tuesday after a long closure to investigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 6 killed in interstate pileup caused by dust, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online