Arkansas college student killed when Beetle hit by tractor-trailer, state police say

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle accident in Pope County last week, state police said in a report released Tuesday.

In a preliminary report, the Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday as Hannah Brownlee of Russellville was driving west on Arkansas 326 in Russellville.

Brownlee’s Volkswagen Beetle failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a tractor-trailer at U.S. 64, according to authorities.

The collision caused the tractor-trailer to then strike a westbound Ford F-150 on U.S. 64.

Arkansas Tech University named Brownlee as one of its students in a statement Saturday.

“We will keep Hannah’s family and friends in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Arkansas Tech President Robin E. Bowen said.

The drivers of the tractor-trailer and pickup were not named in the report, and no other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Brownlee’s death was one of at least 220 reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.