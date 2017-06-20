Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 5:20 p.m.

Arkansas drops bid to block subpoena over executed inmate's autopsy

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:03 p.m.

Kenneth Williams, shown in this photo from August 2000, was executed Thursday night for the murder of Cecil Boren in October 1999. Williams was the fourth inmate in eight days to be executed by the state.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas officials are dropping their effort to block a request for the records related to the autopsy of an inmate who lurched and convulsed 20 times during his execution.

The state Crime Lab on Tuesday filed a motion to withdraw its request to quash the subpoena issued by public defenders who are challenging the state's execution procedures and want records related to Kenneth Williams' death. Williams was executed on April 27.

The lab's attorney said the public defenders submitted the authorization needed under a federal health privacy law for the records' release. The lab earlier this month told U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker it needed the authorizations or risked a lawsuit from Williams' family.

Williams was among four inmates that Arkansas put to death in April.

