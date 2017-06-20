Inmate escapes while working near Arkansas prison, officials say

An Arkansas inmate escaped Tuesday morning while working near the Delta Regional Correctional Facility in Dermott, officials said.

Robert Woodward, a 46-year-old white man, escaped while working in a cornfield around 8:20 a.m., Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said in an email. The Delta Regional Unit is located at 880 E. Gaines St. in Dermott.

Prison staff and local law enforcement are searching for Woodward in the area.

Woodward was arrested in Arkansas after he led authorities on a vehicle chase along part of two interstates in Little Rock on Jan. 17, police said.

The 46-year-old was first stopped around 9 a.m. after his Dodge pickup was spotted swerving along eastbound Interstate 30 near Arch Street, police said. While the trooper was checking his license, Woodward reportedly sped off and drove onto Interstate 440, then back onto the westbound I-30 ramp.

He led state police on a chase and was ultimately taken into custody after troopers rammed his pickup, shot out a tire and approached the vehicle with a K-9, police said.

Woodward was wanted in “as many as five states” on charges including escape, assault with a weapon and assault on a law enforcement officer, state police said in a January news release announcing his arrest. There was no immediate word on the status of charges in other states.

Woodward was originally reported to be from North Carolina, though he lists a Hot Springs address on the Department of Correction website.

Woodward was sentenced to 96 months in prison and arrived at the Delta unit on April 6, Graves said. He was convicted of fleeing.

He stands 6 foot 1 and weighs 226 pounds, according to the Department of Correction website.

